Western Oklahoma State College and Cameron University have entered into an agreement that will enable students majoring in early childhood studies to earn their associate degrees at WOSC, then more easily work toward bachelor’s degrees at Cameron.
The articulation agreement was announced today by the presidents of both higher education institutions and goes into effect immediately.
"Preparing individuals for the workforce is often a team effort,” said Western president Chad Wiginton. “We are grateful for the relationship with Cameron University and pleased to provide our early childhood majors with this guarantee of a seamless transition.”
Often called “2+2 articulation agreements” because they combine two years of lower-division study at the community college level with two years of upper-division work at a university, these agreements allow Western students who complete associate degrees in early childhood to be admitted directly into Cameron. They can work toward a bachelor’s degree without losing any college credit earned at WOSC.
Specifically, students working toward an Associate in Science degree in Early Childhood will seamlessly transfer into CU’s psychology program after they graduate from Western. There they can work toward a Bachelor of Science degree in Family and Child Studies, which offers concentrations in child development or family studies.
In most cases, Western’s lower division coursework in this area is identical to Cameron’s. In situations where courses are not identical, an equivalent core course is assigned. Hours earned by transferring WOSC graduates will count toward CU bachelor’s degrees.
“I am excited by another seamless opportunity for the outstanding graduates of Western Oklahoma State College to continue their educational journey at Cameron University,” said John McArthur, President of Cameron University. “Together, we help support the pipeline of professionals committed to serving our youngest learners.”
Both institutions agree to help students complete their degree programs in a timely manner. As part of the five-year agreement, Cameron will assign a specific advisor to WOSC graduates to help them progress through the program successfully.
“Everyone knows that Oklahoma needs more qualified professionals, and Western and Cameron are working together to do our part in addressing the issue," Wiginton said.