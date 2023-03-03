CU, WOSC sign agreement

Chad Wiginton, left, and John McArthur, presidents of Western Oklahoma State College and Cameron University, signed an articulation agreement Friday that will enable Western students who are completing early childhood studies to continue their path to a bachelor’s degree at Cameron without losing any of the college credit earned for their associate degree. The agreement not only makes degree completion easier for students, it is intended to produce more trained early childhood professionals in Southwest Oklahoma.

 Courtesy photo

Western Oklahoma State College and Cameron University have entered into an agreement that will enable students majoring in early childhood studies to earn their associate degrees at WOSC, then more easily work toward bachelor’s degrees at Cameron.

The articulation agreement was announced today by the presidents of both higher education institutions and goes into effect immediately.

