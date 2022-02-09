The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts production of “Eurydice,” by Sarah Ruhl has been postponed.

The production will now open Thursday, Feb. 17, and will run through Feb. 19. Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m.

There will not be a Sunday Matinee for this production.

To reserve tickets for the production, call 580-581-2346. Tickets may be purchased on the day of each show at the Cameron University Theatre box office at 2800 W. Gore.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for each show.