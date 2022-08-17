Cameron University has named 25 freshmen and 3 juniors to join the Presidential Leaders & University Scholars (PLUS) program for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The PLUS program is designed to reward students who have demonstrated academic excellence and outstanding leadership capabilities and to teach these students skills that will prepare them for dynamic leadership roles in their respective careers.
“PLUS scholars represent the future of leadership for communities across all of southwest Oklahoma and beyond,” Cameron President John McArthur said in a statement. “During their time in the program, these scholars will participate in numerous activities aimed at preparing them for leadership positions in a variety of career choices, such as business, medicine, and education, as well as in community and civic organizations.”
The 2022-2023 PLUS class members are listed by hometown. Each student’s area of study is also included.
Lawton/Fort Sill: Ja’Taia Burnett, Political Science, Emily Daniel, Family and Child Studies; Katie Garrett, Elementary Education; Ava Hess, undeclared; Esperanza Kirgis, Elementary Education; Nolan Martin, undeclared; Kamdyn McAllister, Journalism and Media Productions; Mathew Nicholas, undeclared; Logan Rivera, Biology; Haley Skiles, undeclared; Nevaeh West, Accounting; Tran Yennhi, Business Administration
Marlow: Jori Brittain, Allied Health Sciences
Walters: Chloe Stores, Allied Health Sciences
Students are chosen each year based on an application process that focuses on leadership experience, community involvement and academic achievement. Applicants also submit an essay on the topic of leadership and undergo a formal interview process.
In addition to receiving scholarship packages worth more than $30,000, students selected for the program take part in programs and activities aimed at developing excellent citizens and professionals. PLUS scholars receive leadership training that helps them learn leadership theory, communication skills, group dynamics, team building and problem solving, according to a press release.
During the second portion of the program, scholars also work on presentation skills and career preparation with training in resume writing, interviewing and making wise career decisions, according to a press release.