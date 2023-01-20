Cameron University will increase its room and meal rates for students who live on campus for the 2023-2024 academic year.
The proposed increases, which equate to 3 percent more for room and board and 9 percent more for the meal plans, are intended to off-set increased costs, university officials said. Cameron's governing board — the Board of Regents for the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University — approved the increases Friday. The rates will go into effect Aug. 1, the beginning of the new academic year.
In his proposal to the regents, Cameron President John McArthur said the university's food costs have increased between 5 and 8 percent each year for several years, which is why the 9 percent increase will allow Cameron to continue offering balanced and nutritional meals to students. The increase for room rates for Shepler Tower residence hall and Cameron Village reflect inflation's effect on utilities, with the 3 percent increase calculated to allow the university to continue providing maintenance to the facilities while maintaining an affordable living environment, McArthur told regents.
“Above-average inflation has resulted in significant increases in our food and maintenance costs. A modest increase in rates will allow us to provide a great student experience, maintain our residential properties and guarantee the quality of food services," McArthur said in a statement. "As we look ahead to next academic year, we continue to review our budget to identify cost-cutting measures to keep a college degree affordable.”
Housing rates would start at $1,252 per semester for a double room in Shepler tower, ranging up to $3,616 for a 2-bedroom apartment in Cameron Village. The rates include parking fees, unlimited laundry, cable television, internet and membership in the Resident Hall Association. McArthur said the residence hall and apartment rates still remain lower than the rates of similar facilities at peer institutions.
Students who live on campus are required to participate in Cameron's food service program, with a board plan required for those in Shepler and a dining/convenience plan for those living in Cameron Village. Those rates will range from $1,379 for a five meals per week/$550 flex plan, to $2,099 for 15 meals per week/$300 flex plan. In addition, the university offers plans for commuter students, which will start at $101 for 10 meals/$25 flex under the new rates.
According the College Board, Cameron's new room and board rates for Shepler tower (double room with 8-flex meal plan) will be 47.7 percent lower than the national average of $12,310 and 28.1 percent lower than the average cost at Oklahoma public four-year universities ($8,950).