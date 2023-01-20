Cameron University

Cameron University will increase its room and meal rates for students who live on campus for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The proposed increases, which equate to 3 percent more for room and board and 9 percent more for the meal plans, are intended to off-set increased costs, university officials said. Cameron's governing board — the Board of Regents for the University of Oklahoma, Cameron University and Rogers State University — approved the increases Friday. The rates will go into effect Aug. 1, the beginning of the new academic year.

