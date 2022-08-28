The Cameron University Department of Education will offer a Special Education Boot Camp this semester that is aimed at individuals who already have a four-year college degree and who wish to become a certified Pre-K though-12 special education teacher.
The boot camp features one eight-week graduate level class, “Children & Youth: Special Needs,” which runs from Oct. 11 to Dec. 10.
The class is presented in a hybrid format, meeting nine times throughout the semester. Students also will complete coursework online.
Synchronous classes will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Cameron’s Lawton campus from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Subsequent meeting dates are Oct. 18, 25; Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; and Dec. 9. Synchronous classes may be attended in-person or via Zoom.
The course also requires 30 hours of fieldwork in a special education classroom.
Once students complete the class, they can become provisionally certified and begin teaching. They have three years to complete 18 additional hours of graduate coursework and pass the teaching certification tests.
Those interested in attending the Special Education Boot Camp must have completed a four-year college degree with a GPA of 2.75 or higher and must apply for admission as a graduate student. A limited number of graduate tuition waivers are available, so boot camp students are encouraged to apply for those scholarships.
For more information on the Special Education Boot Camp, contact Holly Rice at 580-581-2322 or email hrice@cameron.edu. To apply for admission in order to attend the Special Education Boot Camp, go to https://www.cameron.edu/admissions and click on “Application.”