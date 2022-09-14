Cameron University will join colleges and universities across the nation to celebrate Constitution Day on Friday with “The Constitution and the Border: Legal Bridges and Walls Moving Ahead,” a virtual presentation by David Patrick Petermann.
The event will take place virtually at 2 p.m. To receive a secure link to the virtual presentation, e-mail Lance Janda at lancej@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2517.
Petermann is an assistant United States attorney in the Organized Crime Drug Force Task Force section of the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Arizona, serving as Lead Strike Force Attorney. He previously served in the agency’s Criminal Division of the Border Crime and Immigration Unit.
A graduate of Brigham Young University and the University of Toledo College of Law, Petermann has worked as an attorney in the private sector, as a county prosecutor, and in a wide variety of roles within the Department of Justice. He worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma for 14 years and has investigated and prosecuted immigration, human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, firearms trafficking, homicides, and the entire gamut of criminal enterprises and behavior.
In September 1782, America’s founding fathers signed the most influential document in the nation’s history: the U.S. Constitution. Educational institutions commemorate the 1788 ratification of the Constitution annually on Constitution Day, a federal observance that encourages all Americans to consider the enduring legacy of the Constitution in their everyday life. The annual observance recognizes the success of a nation of free people whose rights and liberties are protected by a written Constitution.
Cameron’s observance of Constitution Day is made possible by funding from the Dr. William L. and Barbara Scearce Endowed Lectureship in Political Science and is sponsored by the CU School of Graduate and Professional Studies, the Department of Social Sciences and the Lawton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.