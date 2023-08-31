The Cameron University Office of Veterans Affairs will host two claims processors from the Muskogee VA Regional Processing Office on Wednesday.
The veterans claims examiners will be on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members and their dependents.
In addition, Kimberly Wendel, Military Services Coordinator – IDES Fort Sill, and Rachel Barber, Legal Administrative Specialist/Public Contact Outreach Specialist, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Veterans Service Center at Fort Sill, will be available to answer questions. All will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 332 of North Shepler Tower. For more information, call CU Office of Veterans Affairs at 580-581-2301.
“Questions about VA claims are best answered by a representative from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs,” said Vicki Henson, CU Veterans Affairs Coordinator. “Cameron is pleased to host claims examiners from the Muskogee Regional Office to provide personal service for those who have questions about VA educational benefits and can also process claims and work on problem resolution. They will be able to check on individual VA educational claims benefit status and can answer specific questions about educational benefit eligibility, check amounts and more.”
In addition to addressing concerns about educational eligibility and benefits, the claims examiners will provide clarification on any new legislation impacting veterans educational benefits. This will be an opportunity for dependents to gain insights and ask questions in person about the VA educational benefits they might receive in the future.
Wendel and Barber will be available to provide information and answer questions about the PACT Act (a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances). They can also discuss all other types of VA benefits, including compensation, pension and all other non-educational VA benefits, as well as assist active duty military personnel transitioning to civilian life regarding the availability of benefits.
The next Pact Act deadline is Sept. 30. Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. This special enrollment period gives veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other combat zones an opportunity to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.