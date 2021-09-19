Cameron University, in conjunction with the Great Plains Association for College Admission Counseling, will host two college fairs on the Lawton campus and one on the CU-Duncan campus.
The fairs are so high school students can connect with colleges and universities. Fairs are free for students and parents to attend.
On Sept. 23, CU will host the Lawton Area-Wide College Fair from 9-11 a.m. at the Aggie Rec Center. This event is aimed at high school students from any public high school in the surrounding Lawton area.
The Lawton Public School College Fair, held primarily for students at Eisenhower High School, Lawton High School and MacArthur High School — although students from other schools may also attend — will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 in the Aggie Rec Center.
On Sept. 24, CU-Duncan will host the Duncan Area-Wide College Fair from 9-11 a.m. Students from high schools in Duncan and the surrounding area are invited.
Colleges and universities from across Oklahoma will have representatives available to answer questions about their institutions.
