The Cameron University Office of Veterans Affairs will host three claims processors from the Muskogee VA Regional Processing Office on Sept. 6.
The veterans claims examiners will be on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members and their dependents.
Kimberly Wendel, Military Services Coordinator – IDES Fort Sill, and Rachel Barber, Legal Administrative Specialist/Public Contact Outreach Specialist, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Veterans Service Center at Fort Sill, also will be available to answer questions, as will Alfred Finch, Cameron’s VetSuccess on Campus counselor.
All will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 332 of North Shepler. For more information, call CU Office of Veterans Affairs at 580-581-2301.
“We know that veterans have many questions about their VA claims that are best answered by a representative from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs,” said Vicki Henson, CU Veterans Affairs Coordinator. “We’re happy to host Muskogee Regional Office VA claims examiners, who will be on-site to provide personal service for those who have questions about VA educational benefits. They can also process claims, work on problem resolution, check on individual VA educational claims benefit status and answer specific questions about educational benefit eligibility, check amounts and more.”
In addition to addressing concerns about educational eligibility and benefits, the claims examiners will provide clarification on any new legislation impacting veterans educational benefits. This will be an opportunity for dependents who may in the future receive VA educational benefits to come, gain insights and ask questions in person about benefits they might receive in the future.
Wendel and Barber will be available to provide information, answer questions and discuss all other types of VA benefits, including compensation, pension, and all other non-educational VA benefits, as well as assist active duty military personnel transitioning to civilian life regarding the availability of benefits.
Finch will be available to visit with students regarding an array of services available to those planning to use their VA educational benefits at CU. He is available to answer questions about understanding and applying for VA educational benefits as well as other VA benefits including disability compensation, life insurance, home loan guaranty and vocational rehabilitation.