Cameron University will honor active duty and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces during a series of events on Veterans Day.
Active duty military and veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Shepler Cafeteria, located on the south side of campus along Elsie Hamm Drive.
At 1 p.m., the Comanche Battalion, Cameron’s award-winning Army ROTC unit, will post the colors to signal the start of the university’s Veterans Day observance. The ceremony will take place in Veterans Grove, which is located on the north side of Howell Hall and is directly south of Gore Boulevard. The ceremony is open to the public, and members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces are invited.
Following a performance of the national anthem by CU student Grace Norbury, attendees will observe a minute of silence in honor of our nation’s veterans and active duty service men and women. Cameron will once again participate in the National Remembrance Roll Call with a reading of the names of those lives lost since last Veterans Day.
Col. Michael J. Kimball, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Chief of Staff, will speak about the importance of Veterans Day. Kimball’s duty assignments have taken him to Fort Drum, N.Y.; Fort Polk, La.; Camp Hovey, Korea; the Pentagon, Fort Irwin, Calif.; and Fort Sill. A 1996 graduate of the University of Arkansas, where he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Field Artillery, Kimball earned a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
Cameron student Jeremiah Phillips will play “Taps” to close the ceremony.
From 2-4 p.m., staff members from Cameron’s Career Services will offer resume tips and assistance, via Zoom. To receive a secure Zoom link, email hirecameronaggies@cameron.edu.