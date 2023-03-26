Cameron University’s CU Be a Therapist, a virtual information session, will present information on how a Master of Arts in Mental Health degree can lead to licensure as a Licensed Marital and Family Therapist or a Licensed Professional Counselor.
Presented by the Cameron University School of Graduate and Professional Studies and the Department of Psychology, “CU Be A Therapist” will feature Paul James, instructor, Department of Psychology and director of the Cameron Psychology Clinic, and Shaun Calix, associate professor and chair of the Department of Psychology, in addition to a current student and alumni from CU’s psychology graduate program. Attendees will learn about the two options offered under CU’s Master of Arts in Mental Health: Counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy.
Licensed Professional Counselors focus on mental, emotional and behavioral issues in a variety of health care settings. They work with individuals, groups, and couples in roles as wide-ranging as community mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling, private practice, vocational counseling and more. Professional counselors work to empower clients to accomplish mental health, wellness, education, and career goals.
Licensed Marital and Family Therapists are mental health professionals trained in psychotherapy and family systems. They are licensed to diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders within the context of marriage, couples and family systems. Marriage and family therapy is brief, solution-focused, specific with attainable therapeutic goals, and designed with the “end in mind.”