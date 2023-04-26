Cameron University will honor students who either completed requirements for master’s degrees in December 2022 or who will complete requirements in May 2023, July 2023 or December 2023 at its 16th Hooding Ceremony at 3 p.m. May 5.

The ceremony will take place in Aggie Gym. Joanni Sailor, professor in the Department of Psychology, will address the master’s candidates.

