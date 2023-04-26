Cameron University will honor students who either completed requirements for master’s degrees in December 2022 or who will complete requirements in May 2023, July 2023 or December 2023 at its 16th Hooding Ceremony at 3 p.m. May 5.
The ceremony will take place in Aggie Gym. Joanni Sailor, professor in the Department of Psychology, will address the master’s candidates.
Post-graduate degrees include Master of Arts, Master of Business Administration, Master of Education with various fields of specialization, Master of Education in Reading, Master of Science in Behavioral Sciences, Master of Science in Educational Leadership and Master of Science in Organizational Leadership.
Hooding candidates who have authorized publication of their names are listed below by degree and hometown.
Master of Business Administration
Altus: Elias Page
Apache: Kendra Mansfield
Comanche: Natacha Fields
Duncan: Jordan Setters
Fletcher: Rhealyn Rufo
Lawton/Fort Sill: Zachary Howard, Samantha Klein, Katherine Madigan, Ashley Schlieper, Roger Williams
Live Oak, Texas: Holly York
Marlow: Brande Bone
McKinney, Texas: Jasmin Campas
Medford: Tracy Cochran
Trophy Club, Texas: Kalen Haynes
Master of Science: Organizational Leadership
Cache: Angelena Ortiz
Elgin: Allissa Phillips
Lawton/Fort Sill: Sara Booth, Indigo Delacruz, Elizabeth Harmon, Heather Hazlett, Jehan McKnight, Gregory Thomas
Lindsay: Kent Turner
Orwigsburg, Pa.: Jodi Pagnanelli
Master of Education:
Duncan: LaVonna Funkhouser
Frederick: Garrett Mitchell
Master of Education: Reading
Apache: Connie Goodwin
Cache: Angie Crow
Claremore: Shelsea Staton
Headrick: Sara Childers
Lawton/Fort Sill: Gina Engel, Taylor Morrison, LaShon Poitier, Aisha Valle Quinones, Robert West