The Cameron University Esports team placed first at the recent Oklahoma Association of Collegiate Esports’ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament.

Members of the Pickaxes who competed were Preston Meek and Thomas Bishop, both of Lawton, and Melody Veloz, Elgin. Meek went undefeated during the five games of play in the double-elimination tournament and claimed the top spot at the end of play. The tournament was hosted by Southwestern Oklahoma State University.