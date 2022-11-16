The Cameron University Esports team placed first at the recent Oklahoma Association of Collegiate Esports’ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament.
Members of the Pickaxes who competed were Preston Meek and Thomas Bishop, both of Lawton, and Melody Veloz, Elgin. Meek went undefeated during the five games of play in the double-elimination tournament and claimed the top spot at the end of play. The tournament was hosted by Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
“It’s great to participate in an in-person tournament,” said John Cunningham, CU’s Esports coach. “The Pickaxes primarily compete on digital platforms. Seeing your competition face-to-face heightens the competitive juices. Our players had an awesome time. The icing on top of the cake was bringing the trophy home to Cameron University.”
Launched in 2019, Cameron’s Esports team — The Pickaxes — recently completed its Fall 2022 competitive season. In January, the team will participate in Overwatch 2, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Valorant competitions.
Tryouts for the team are held at the beginning of each semester. To be considered for a spot on the team, students must be enrolled at Cameron University on full-time status. To learn more, go to http://cameronesports.ml.