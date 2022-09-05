Melissa Mayfield has joined the staff of Cameron University as Director of Human Resources. She was most recently employed with the City of Lawton in the Human Resources and Legal departments.
As director of the Office of Human Resources, Mayfield is responsible for all human resources management activities including recruitment, personnel actions of all types, retention, compensation, employee relations, employee evaluations, grievance procedures, and appeals processes. Job duties include but are not limited to responsibility for employment policies and procedures for staff and faculty; preparing and maintaining the employee handbook; and conducting recruitment efforts for all staff vacancies. In addition, Mayfield is responsible for employee training efforts, performing job audits, managing the performance management system, and more.
Mayfield holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and an Associate in Science degree in Psychology from Oklahoma City Community College. She served as a legal assistant and human resources specialist for the City of Lawton until joining the Cameron staff in late August.
Her previous experience includes positions as director of the Kiowa Teen Suicide Prevention Program, youth services coordinator for the City of Lawton, and prevention specialist for the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network.