Melissa Mayfield has joined the staff of Cameron University as Director of Human Resources. She was most recently employed with the City of Lawton in the Human Resources and Legal departments.

As director of the Office of Human Resources, Mayfield is responsible for all human resources management activities including recruitment, personnel actions of all types, retention, compensation, employee relations, employee evaluations, grievance procedures, and appeals processes. Job duties include but are not limited to responsibility for employment policies and procedures for staff and faculty; preparing and maintaining the employee handbook; and conducting recruitment efforts for all staff vacancies. In addition, Mayfield is responsible for employee training efforts, performing job audits, managing the performance management system, and more.