Cameron University accounting majors Pilar Jaurena, Shalei Okamura and Colton Williams have been awarded national scholarships for the National Collegiate Leadership Program.
The three students will travel to Washington, D.C., in February 2022 to attend the National Leadership Training sponsored by the Association of Government Accountants.
Jaurena, a senior from Montevideo, Uruguay, is slated to graduate with a Bachelor of Accounting degree in May 2022.
Okamura, who ranked first in her class at Lawton High School, is a junior accounting major with a minor in finance.
Williams, a resident of Duncan, is pursuing a Bachelor of Accounting degree and will graduate in July 2022.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that accounting students from Cameron have been selected for this scholarship, according to a press release.
The National Collegiate Leadership Program provides up to 10 full-time undergraduate students across the U.S. with an opportunity to engage with and learn from leaders in government financial management during the two-day training, according to a press release.
During the February training, the CU students will learn from experts with real-world leadership experience in government and business, network with leaders who are passionate about public service and advancing government accountability, hear from young professionals who have made public service their career choice, and meet and connect with potential corporate and government employers.
Each will be assigned a mentor who will assist them in navigating the event so they can optimize the opportunities presented, according to the press release.