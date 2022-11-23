Cameron University chemistry major Nathalie Moro was awarded third place in the Non-Life Sciences poster competition during the 28th annual OK-LSAMP Research Symposium, presented by the Oklahoma Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation.

Funded by the National Science Foundation, the program is a consortium of Oklahoma colleges and universities working together to develop programs aimed at increasing the number of students from under-represented populations who receive degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines.

