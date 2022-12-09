Cameron University staff members Sandra Bussey and Bob Dill are the recipients of the 2022 Pickaxe Awards, which recognize full-time Cameron employees whose performance is above and beyond expectations.
Bussey is an administrative assistant in the Office of Teaching and Learning, and Dill is a systems administrator in Information Technology Services. Each received a $1,000 stipend and a commemorative award.
The Pickaxe Award is presented annually to recognize full-time employees whose performance exceeds the expectations of their job descriptions. The award recipients have made a contribution and/or commitment that has resulted in a significant difference to Cameron students, visitors, or other employees, or whose commitment to their job responsibilities, department, or the university stands out as a clear example to all other employees. Award recipients must have been employed full-time at least one year at Cameron. Nominations were made by Cameron students, faculty and staff. Recipients were selected by the university’s executive council, according to a press release.
Bussey’s contributions to the university “have made a significant impact on numerous lives here at Cameron,” one nominator wrote, calling Bussey “a star worker with a positive attitude.” Another nominator stressed that she “has met challenge after challenge as her office has evolved and expanded over the years.” Yet another cited Bussey’s willingness and readiness to help others across campus, referring to her as “a great support and resource.”
Dill’s leadership was cited as a key factor in the ITS department’s ability to migrate and upgrade critical system resources, making it more efficient for faculty and staff across campus to utilize key software with minimal disruption. One nominator mentioned Dill’s willingness to work in excess of 40 hours per week to re-write nearly 10-year-old code and to update users and processes, while another wrote, “Bob has made very significant impacts and has been very instrumental in advancing our ITS department.” Dill was also recognized for his willingness to train and support his co-workers, which help them to better serve students, faculty and staff.