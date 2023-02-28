A joint concert, “Song and Dance”, will feature the Cameron/Lawton Community Band and the Cameron/Lawton Community Civic Chorus.
The musical celebration is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 5 in the University Theatre.
A joint concert, “Song and Dance”, will feature the Cameron/Lawton Community Band and the Cameron/Lawton Community Civic Chorus.
The musical celebration is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 5 in the University Theatre.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens, military members and non-CU students. Cameron students, faculty and staff are admitted at no charge with a valid CU ID. To reserve tickets, call 580-581-2346 or order online at https://www.cameron.edu/art-music-and-theatre/events/buy-tickets.
Under the direction of Doris Lambert, the Cameron/Lawton Community Civic Chorus will kick off the concert with two selections from Haydn’s Creation, “Awake the Harp” and “The Heavens are Telling.” The latter will feature CU senior Samantha Cook, Lawton; community member David Hastings, Lawton; and Kirk Prucha, choral teacher at Comanche High School. The ensemble will then perform Alec Powell’s “In Love With You” followed by Irving Berlin’s classic arrangement of “America.”
The Cameron/Lawton Civic Chorus has more than 35 members, including Cameron students, alumni and faculty members as well as music teachers from throughout Southwest Oklahoma.
After a brief intermission, the Cameron/Lawton Community Band will take the stage. The 50-piece ensemble is composed of CU students, local band directors, hobby musicians and high school students.
The ensemble will perform six selections that are all dances, opening with Nathaniel Dett’s “Juba Dance” from “Suite In the Bottoms,” originally a five-movement piano composition encompassing moods peculiar to African-American life in the river bottoms of the South.
Next on the program will be John Stout’s “Bolero for Band,” an obscure work in three-quarter time which will highlight senior percussionist William Magee. “Dances from the Age of Aquarius” by Carolyn Bremer will follow. This three-movement piece will feature the tango, slow dance and surf. The group will then perform the waltz from Aaron Copland’s ballet, “Billy the Kid.” This number occurs when Billy at age 12 witnesses his mother’s murder during an ugly brawl.
Another three-movement piece, William Rhoad’s “Brazilian Folk Dance Suite,” will follow, featuring the bossa nova, beguine, and fiesta quickstep. The concert will close with a performance of Brant Karrick’s
“J.S. Jig.” In this piece, Karrick uses the melody of J.S. Bach’s “Was Gott tut, Das ist Wohlgetan,” placing it in the style of an Irish jig. The Cameron/Lawton Community Band is conducted by Lucas Kaspar.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.