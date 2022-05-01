Cameron University will honor approximately 800 graduates this spring during its 2022 Commencement.
Twin ceremonies are planned for 7:30 p.m. May 6-7 in Cameron Stadium. The events are open to the public and will conclude with the traditional fireworks display.
Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy, a 1996 distinguished military graduate of Cameron, will deliver the Commencement address. Rampy is one of 19 Aggie alumni who have attained the rank of general officer in the U.S. Armed Forces. Frocked as a brigadier general in 2020, she serves as the 62nd Adjutant General of the Army. Rampy is the first female CU graduate to achieve the rank of general and is only the fifth female to serve as Adjutant General of the Army.
While it has continued to modify its COVID-19 protocols following guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cameron is not yet comfortable with returning to a single graduation ceremony, according to a press release. Holding Commencement over two nights enables the university to allow more guests into the stadium. Unlike last year, there is no restriction on the number of guests students can invite. The university does, however, continue to recommend that guest wear masks and distance themselves by family groups, according to the press release.
For family and friends unable to personally attend Commencement, Cameron has arranged for both ceremonies to be livestreamed via the Oklahoma Sports Network and the university’s YouTube channel.
Because of physical distancing restrictions, Cameron University will not hold a separate hooding ceremony for the second consecutive year. Aggie graduates who will receive their master’s degrees will participate in the Friday night ceremony. The university also has scheduled an informal reception so that graduate candidates can be photographed in their hoods with their professors. That event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. in the CETES Conference Center. The event is open only to master’s candidates and their families. Pre-registration is required.
During the two ceremonies, Cameron University will bestow more than 900 degrees on the Class of 2022. Because Commencement is spread over two evenings, graduates’ degree fields will determine which ceremony they will attend.
During the Friday, May 6, ceremony, the university will award associate degrees in business; bachelor’s degrees in accounting, early childhood education, elementary education, family and child studies, and psychology; bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration, and organizational leadership; and master’s degrees in behavioral science, education, educational leadership, and reading. Military Science cadets also will be honored Friday.
On Saturday, graduates will be awarded associate degrees in engineering, radiologic technology, respiratory care, and allied health sciences; and associate and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice, information technology, interdisciplinary studies, and strategic communication. Bachelor’s degrees will be awarded in agriculture, art, biology, chemistry, communication, computer science, criminal justice, English, English education, history, international languages, journalism and media production, mathematics, music, music education, physics, political science, social studies education, sociology, sports and exercise science, studio art, and theatre.
In the event of inclement weather on either May 6 or May 7, that ceremony will be rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8, in Cameron Stadium. Any change due to weather will be announced on the university website, www.cameron.edu, on KCCU at 89.3 FM, and on local media.
Answers to most Commencement questions, including how to access the livestream broadcast, can be found at www.cameron.edu/commencement.