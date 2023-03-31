The event also will present tips for veterans and more. Vet Fest will be held April 5-6 on the second floor of the McMahon Centennial Complex.
“We welcome community members throughout Southwest Oklahoma to learn about veterans who are making a difference in Lawton/Fort Sill and the surrounding area,” said Vicki Henson, Assistant Director of Financial Assistance Services and Coordinator of Veterans Affairs. “Vet Fest will also offers tips and resources for military service members, veterans and dependents.”
Wednesday, April 5
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Quinton Smith, supervisory park ranger at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, will be on-site to issue “America the Beautiful Federal Lands Pass” for all active-duty, National Guard, Reserve, Coast Guard, dependents of U.S. military members with DD Form 1173, U.S. military cadets, veterans and gold star families. This program provides access to more than 2,000 federal recreational sites — all national parks and national wildlife refuges, national forests, grasslands, and more. Representatives also will provide a Skins and Skulls Interpretive Display.
9 to 11 a.m.
The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center will offer an opportunity to interact with a few of their creatures in a unique educational experience. Visitors can also learn about the Aquarium’s biology internship, summer employment possibilities and more. (Second Floor, MCC)
9 a.m.
Lisa Mussett, women veterans coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs, will present information about various state veterans benefits and will share highlights from the HerStory Project. Mussett serves as a federal and state liaison for the 30,000 women veterans of Oklahoma. (McCasland Ballroom)
10:30 a.m.
Air Force veteran Lauren Piper will present “One Woman’s Story of Life After the Military.” Piper is an Air Force veteran who works as a peer specialist at the Oklahoma City VA Hospital in the Women’s Clinic. She will share an unfiltered story of her life as a woman veteran after the military. She will also talk about some of the VA resources available to women veterans ― things she wish she had known about when she got out of the military.
1:30 p.m
Mark Megehee will present “Women Warriors: A Fort Sill Legacy.” Megehee, former collections specialist for the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum, recently served an Army historian for the Autumn 2022 Executive Leadership Development Program of the Department of Defense, hosted by Fort Sill. Learn about some of the local women warriors who have served at Fort Sill and their exemplary service, including Private First Class Katharine Beatty and Kayla Christopher.
Thursday, April 6
9 a.m.
Kimberly Wendel, VA military services coordinator, IDES Fort Sill, will provide an overview about The PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances. The act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post-9/11 GI Bill eras.