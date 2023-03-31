Cameron University’s Office of Veterans Affairs invites community members, including veterans, military service members and dependents, to its third Vet Fest, a two-day event that will highlight the upcoming 75th Anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948.

The event also will present tips for veterans and more. Vet Fest will be held April 5-6 on the second floor of the McMahon Centennial Complex.

