Cameron University’s Theatre Arts program celebrated the achievements of its students during a recent ceremony.
Honor cords were presented to graduating seniors Nina Pebeahsy and Heather Martin, both of Lawton. The cords symbolize their membership in Alpha Psi Omega, the national honor society for theatre arts. To be eligible, a student must have a strong grade point average, show leadership skills, and work in more than one aspect of theatre such as acting, technical, stage management, design or publicity.
Shalyn Bowles, Geronimo, was recognized with the Academic Achievement Award, which is presented to the student with the highest grade point average. Bowles also won recognition for her acting in “Nine to Five: The Musical.”
Araia Heathcott, Lawton, received two acting awards, one each for her roles in last fall’s “Blithe Spirit” and “Jake’s Women,” and Aubrey Waxler, Del City, was recognized for her acting in “Eurydice.”
Technical Achievement awards were presented to Bowles for the sound design of “Eurydice,” and to Pebeahsy for her lighting design of “Blithe Spirit.” Carmen Head, Alvarado, Texas, was recognized for stage managing “Blithe Spirit,” and Francis Waweru, Nairobi, Kenya, was honored recognized for his carpentry and work on the fly floor for “9 to 5: The Musical.”
Head also received the Outstanding Contribution by a Major Award, and Jericho Carmona, Lawton, received the Outstanding Contribution of a Non-Major Award.
Scholarships from the McMahon Foundation were presented to Head, Heathcott, Waweru and Maliah Davis, Lawton. Eligibility for the McMahon Foundation Scholarship requires a student to be a sophomore level or above and maintain a grade point average of B or better in their discipline.