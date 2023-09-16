Cameron University’s Constitution Day observance to examine “The Fifth Amendment: Then and Now”

Cameron University will join colleges and universities across the nation to celebrate Constitution Day on Monday with “The Fifth Amendment: Then and Now.”

Kyle Cabelka, district attorney for Comanche and Cotton counties, will address the historical origins of the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution, the individual liberties it protects, and the ways judicial interpretation of those rights has evolved over time.

