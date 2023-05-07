Cameron University’s Office of Student Housing recently honored students who serve as resident assistants (RAs), who play a vital role in serving the students who live on campus in either the Shepler Towers or Cameron Village.
In announcing the awards, Chris Drew, Director of Student Housing and Residence Life, provided information about each of the honorees.
Lillie Hodgson, Lawton, was named RA of the Year. “Lillie is always positive, and she has consistently met or exceeded the responsibilities of the RA position while supporting her residents and staff,” says Drew.
Hodgson was also recognized as RA Best Passive Programmer of the Year. She planned a variety of successful passive programs that engaged her residents throughout the year.
Ainsley Linzman, Duncan, was recognized as RA Newcomer of the Year. “Ainsley consistently helps her residents and her staff,” Drew says. “She is also a great communicator.”
The award for RA Best Active Programmer of the Year was also bestowed on Linzman, who planned and executed great events that got her residents involved and excited.
Lawton’s Clayton Lane was selected to receive the award for Team Player of the Year. Drew says, “Clayton works to reach agreement with his staff. He is also goal-driven with positive outcomes.”
Lane was also honored with the RA Volunteer of the Year award. Drew refers to him as a “role model when it comes to helping others and is often the first to act.”