Cameron University congratulates students who completed graduation requirements at the end of the Summer 2022 semester.
Fall graduates are eligible to participate in graduation ceremonies at the end of the spring semester. The 2023 Commencement is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Cameron Stadium.
Graduating baccalaureate and associate degree recipients with superior academic records are accorded special recognition. Students who have achieved an overall grade point average of 4.00 graduate “summa cum laude,” those whose overall grade point average is less than 4.00 but is 3.8 or above “magna cum laude,” and those whose overall GPA is between 3.6 and 3.8 “cum laude.”
Graduates who authorized publication of their name are listed by degree and hometown. Superior academic recognition is designation as follows:
* — summa cum laude
* — magna cum laude
* — cum laude
Associate in Applied Science
Lawton/Fort Sill: Brandon Craig, Joseph M. Flood, Patrecka Fonvil, Jason R. Fritts, Ty L Nottingham
Associate in Arts
Kingwood, Texas: Ashlin G. Penn
Lawton/Fort Sill: Lindsey L Edwards
Associate in Science
*Apache: Joely M. Lindsey
Colorado Springs, Colo.: Jacob W. Brumaghin
*Duncan: Holly L. Guillotte, Kimberly M. Myers, Kadi A. Richardson, Emily M. Sutherland, Colton J. Williams, Tayler L. Yarborough
Frederick: Alexis M. Sheffield
*Harrah: Skylar R. McCord
Hope Mills, N.C.: Katherine J. Kaltved
*Kansas City, Kan.: LaKya Leslie
*Killeen, Texas: Alejandra I. Collier
Lawton/Fort Sill: Jessica S. Day, Emily R. McKelvey, Alexis M. Shaver, Justin W Smith
League City, Texas: Preston R. Holmes
Marlow: Gavin B. Kizarr
Bachelor of Accounting
*Duncan: Colton J. Williams
Bachelor of Arts
Fletcher: Eric T. Garza
Geronimo: Emma R. Ferguson
Lawton/Fort Sill: Asante Hardin, Lauren M. Jessie, James J. Mills
Bachelor of Business Administration
*Almaty, Kazakhstan: Iliya Taranin
Duncan: Leslie A. Wheeler
Frisco, Texas: Roger B. Williams
Lawton/Fort Sill: Valerie D. Rucker, Darius D. Smith
*Washington, D. C.: Marek P. Slojewski
Bachelor of Fine Arts
*Marlow: Elizabeth A. McMains
Bachelor of Science
Altus: Melissa Hagen, Cheyanne L Hill
Anadarko: Ashley A. Bourdon
Cache: Chelsie Colwell
Cyril: Destiny L Short
Fort Campbell, Ky.: Anyssia N Johnson
*Lawton/Fort Sill: Carissa N. Andres, Sunni S. Breeze, Alexis Chao, Samantha C. Haney, Morgan J. Harless, Sarah McKinzie, Kimberly D. Ritter, Jodi L. Ruiz, Wesley Stafford, Kerrigan M. Thorne