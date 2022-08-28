The Cameron Psychology Clinic has resumed seeing clients now that the fall semester has started.
Hours of operation for the fall semester will be from 3-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, call 580-581-3153 or email cpc@cameron.edu.
Clients have the option of meeting in-person or virtually via Zoom.
The Cameron Psychology Clinic is an educational facility that allows Cameron University graduate students pursing a Master of Science in Behavioral Sciences or a Master of Arts in Mental Health degree to undergo experiential learning. The clinic is located on the east side of campus at 258 SW 27th Street. Parking is available on 27th Street between A Avenue and B Avenue.
Opened in 2016, the Cameron Psychology Clinic is a free clinic that serves community members who lack the resources to address their mental health needs in a safe and supervised environment. The clinic provides help for individuals, couples and families. Student-therapists working under the supervision of licensed therapists and counselors provide free direct mental health services. The population served by the Cameron Psychology Clinic are those without access to insurance due to high co-pays or deductibles, those who have maxed out their insurance benefits, and those whose insurances do not cover marital or family therapy.
Paul James serves as director of the Cameron Psychology Clinic. He is a Licensed Professional Counselor and a state-approved supervisor.
The Cameron Psychology Clinic does not provide services for those with serious or long-term psychiatric disabilities, domestic violence/abuse and battering, suicidal concerns, drug and alcohol abuse or addiction treatment, psychiatric or medication evaluations, custody evaluations or testimony for court, psychological assessments or psychological testing.