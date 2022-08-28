Cameron University

The Cameron Psychology Clinic has resumed seeing clients now that the fall semester has started.

Hours of operation for the fall semester will be from 3-6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, call 580-581-3153 or email cpc@cameron.edu.

