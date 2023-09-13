Hyunsoon Whang

Cameron University professor of piano Hyunsoon Whang will present “Beethoven Sonata Cycle 7” Sept. 24 in the McCutcheon Recital Hall.

 Courtesy photo

Cameron University professor Hyunsoon Whang will present “Beethoven Sonata Cycle 7,” the seventh in a series of piano recitals in which she performs select Beethoven sonatas.

The recital is set for 3 p.m. Sept. 24 in the McCutcheon Recital Hall. Seating is extremely limited; to reserve a ticket, call 580-581-2346 or purchase online at https://www.cameron.edu/art-music-and-theatre/events/buy-tickets.Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens, K-12 students and members of the military. Cameron students, faculty and staff are admitted at no charge with valid ID.

