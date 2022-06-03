Cameron University professor emeritus Mickey Cooper and his wife Donna, provided funds this spring for the Dr. Mickey Cooper Endowed Scholarship in Biology at Cameron University.
Cooper was a member of the Cameron faculty for more than 35 years before retiring in 2000.
“Dr. Cooper’s legacy at Cameron will continue through this endowed scholarship,” said Albert Johnson Jr., Vice President for University Advancement. “His influence on biology students has been in place since he joined the faculty some 57 years ago. The Cameron University Foundation is grateful that he has provided an opportunity to continue to impact Cameron students in perpetuity.”
After Mickey Cooper joined the Cameron State Agricultural College in 1964, he experienced the institution’s transition from junior college to four-year college when baccalaureate degrees were authorized by the state Legislature just two years later. In addition to his classroom responsibilities, Cooper was an active advocate of introducing middle school and high school students to the sciences to encourage them to pursue careers in science, technology and engineering, according to a press release.
Cooper was responsible for the establishment of Cameron’s herbarium, which has grown throughout the years to include the historic plant collection from the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and is part of the Texas Oklahoma Regional Consortium of Herbaria. The CU herbarium continues to be a vital resource utilized by botany and biology students.
The Dr. Mickey Cooper Endowed Scholarship in Biology will benefit Cameron University students who are pursuing a degree in biology, have completed a minimum of 12 academic hours of biology courses and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher. The scholarship can be retained for up to six semesters if the recipient maintains a cumulative GPA or 3.0 or higher.
To establish or contribute to an existing endowment, please contact the Cameron University Office of University Advancement at 580-581-2999.