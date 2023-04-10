The Cameron University art program will present visiting artist Orna Feinstein, who will present “My Journey to the Past, Future and Beyond,” a visual lecture, as well as an exhibition of her artwork, on Friday.
Both are open to the public at no charge.
Feinstein’s presentation is set for 6 p.m. in the Goodyear Room (Room 100) of the Sciences Complex. She will discuss the progression of her artwork over the past 23 years from two-dimensional works to three-dimensional works and from multi-media to installation works.
An exhibition of her artwork, “Once Upon A Tree: Two and Three Dimensional Monoprints on Paper, Fabric and Plexiglass,” will open with a reception at 7:30 p.m. in the University Art Teaching Gallery, located in the Art Building. The exhibition will be on display from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through May 12.
Feinstein will conduct a print workshop April 12-14 for Cameron students. The workshop also has limited availability to community members. To apply for the printmaking workshop, contact Edna McMillan at 580-581-2452 or ednam@cameron.edu. Enrollment is limited to seven community participants. The deadline to apply is Monday.
Based in Houston, Texas, Feinstein specializes in three-dimensional monoprints and other mixed media. Her art begins with an observation of nature and ends up in an abstract creation. The beauty of nature — its color, texture, and energy — attract and inspire her work. In particular, Feinstein finds the tree trunk to be nature’s most intriguing object. When the trunk is sliced horizontally, it reveals a repetitive and meditative pattern of rings. When sliced vertically, it reveals more complex and puzzling linear and circular patterns. Such duality is a great metaphor for Feinstein’s creative process. Monoprint, her favorite media, is a unique process in which one can use a combination of painting and printmaking techniques. It results in a one-of-a-kind image and some effects that cannot be achieved in any other form of art.
Funding for Feinstein’s appearance and workshop has been provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council and CU Lectures and Concerts.