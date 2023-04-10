CU visual arts lecture

Inner Vision Series #53 by Orna Feinstein. Feinstein will conduct a visual lecture as well as an exhibition of her artwork at Cameron University on April 14.

 Courtesy photo

The Cameron University art program will present visiting artist Orna Feinstein, who will present “My Journey to the Past, Future and Beyond,” a visual lecture, as well as an exhibition of her artwork, on Friday.

Both are open to the public at no charge.

