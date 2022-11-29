The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will present the CU Percussion Ensemble in concert on Friday. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the University Theatre.

The percussion ensemble is made up of CU students, alumni and community members, including Kinsey Boze, Harlie Hardage, Peter Macias, William Magee, Alyssa Price, Nicolas Raso and Michael Richard, all of Lawton; Mykayla Waller, Altus; Danielle Angeloni, Cache; and Kimberly Nyhart, Fletcher. Director is Jim Lambert, emeritus and adjunct professor of music.