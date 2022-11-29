The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts will present the CU Percussion Ensemble in concert on Friday. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. in the University Theatre.
The percussion ensemble is made up of CU students, alumni and community members, including Kinsey Boze, Harlie Hardage, Peter Macias, William Magee, Alyssa Price, Nicolas Raso and Michael Richard, all of Lawton; Mykayla Waller, Altus; Danielle Angeloni, Cache; and Kimberly Nyhart, Fletcher. Director is Jim Lambert, emeritus and adjunct professor of music.
The CU Percussion Ensemble will perform selections by contemporary composers, starting with “Spiraling Light” by Nathan Daughtrey, “Songs Without Words” by Gustav Holst and arranged by John Herndon, and Daughtrey’s arrangement of “Aria” by Emma Lou Diemer. The latter will be conducted by CU student Will Magee.
Next up will be George Hamilton Green’s “Alabama Moon” arranged by William Cahn, which will feature Danielle Angeloni on xylophone. Magee will be featured on Charles Johnson’s “Dill Pickles” arranged by Bob Becker. That will be followed by “Trot en Guelga, a marimba ensemble arranged by David Vincent, and the first movement of Ney Rosauro’s “Concerto for Vibraphone and Percussion Ensemble” featuring Magee on vibraphone. The Cameron University Pan Express steel drum ensemble will close the concert with “Oje Como Va,” “More Java,” “Yellow Bird” and “Brazil.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens/military/K-12 students. Admission is free to CU students, faculty and staff with CU ID. Patrons are encouraged to call (580) 581-2346 to reserve a seat.