Cameron University’s annual Commencement will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at Cameron Stadium.
Mark Woomavovah, chairman of the Comanche Nation, will deliver the Commencement address. Cameron officials encourage graduates, their families and friends, and all visitors to arrive at least 30 minutes early to facilitate a seamless entry into the stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. Ample parking is available on campus.
Disability accommodation, parking and seating
The university has provided several seating sections for guests, in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A section on the east end of the stadium floor is designated for guests unable to negotiate stairs. Guests needing access to this area should enter the stadium through the northwest gate and proceed along the stadium floor in front of the north stands to the roped off seating. Additional ADA designated seating on the upper levels of the stadium is accessible through the east gates. To ensure sufficient room for everyone, seating in these areas is limited to the guest and one escort. Commencement volunteers will direct guests to these areas.
Guests
Guests may enter the stadium through any gate. Guests should allow sufficient time to walk from parking areas, pass through gate security, and be seated no later than 7:15 p.m.
Security
Officers will conduct safety checks of all carry-in bags including handbags, purses and camera bags. Illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons, fireworks, signs on poles, or noisemakers are not allowed. Oversized bags, backpacks and duffle bags will not be permitted, nor will coolers with drinks, cans or bottles. CU will provide complimentary bottled water to graduates and guests.
Livestream
To enable more family and friends to enjoy their graduates’ accomplishments, Cameron University has partnered with Oklahoma Sports Network to livestream the ceremony for those who cannot attend in person. The livestream of the ceremony can be accessed in five ways:
•Go to the Cameron University channel on YouTube and search for “Cameron Commencement.”
•Watch it on the Cameron University Facebook page.
•Visit the Oklahoma Sports Network’s website and click the Cameron link.
•The livestream will also be available on the Oklahoma Sports Network’s Roku, Amazon, Firestick and Apple TV platforms.
•Guests in the stadium can download a free app for Apple and Android and watch the ceremony on their phones.
Drones
CU’s stadium lies in restricted airspace because of its proximity to Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s helipad. The flying of drones is prohibited without Federal Aviation Administration approval.
Weather
In the event of severe weather on Friday evening, Commencement will be rescheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in Cameron Stadium. However, if the severe weather continues into Saturday morning, two separate ceremonies will be held in Aggie Gymnasium at 10 a.m. and noon.
Inclement weather announcements regarding the status of commencement will be made through the following media: