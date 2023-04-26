Cameron University

Cameron University’s annual Commencement will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at Cameron Stadium.

Mark Woomavovah, chairman of the Comanche Nation, will deliver the Commencement address. Cameron officials encourage graduates, their families and friends, and all visitors to arrive at least 30 minutes early to facilitate a seamless entry into the stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. Ample parking is available on campus.

