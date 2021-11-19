Cameron University has announced the names of students who completed graduation requirements at the end of the Summer 2021 semester.
Graduating baccalaureate and associate degree recipients with superior academic records are accorded special recognition. Students who have achieved an overall grade point average of 4.0 graduate “summa cum laude.” Those whose overall grade point average is less than 4.0 but is 3.8 or above and is in the top five percent of the graduating class graduate “magna cum laude.” Those whose overall GPA is between 3.6 and 3.8 and is in the next 10 percent of the graduating class graduate “cum laude.”
Graduates who authorized publication of their name are listed by degree and hometown. Superior academic recognition is designation as follows:
— summa cum laude
— magna cum laude
— cum laude
Associate in Applied Science
Duncan: Wyatt Main
Associate in Science
Altus: Anastaisa Eichler
Asheboro, N.C.: Taylor Hettinger
Cache: Donovan Osborne, Shelby Rademacher
Comanche: Emily Criswell
Duncan: Kelly Barnard, Christine Durr, Raylee Pain, Madison Stiles, Dawn Taylor
Frisco, Texas: Roger Williams
Lawton/Fort Sill: Miricle Carter, Teresa Fowler, Deavion Holland, Hannah Muecke, Mercedes Smith, Amy Valderrama, Holli Lu Walrond
Tomball, Texas: Darius Green
Waurika: Legend Durbin
Bachelor of Accounting
Lawton/Fort Sill: Riley Anderson, Kristina Cooper
Bachelor of Arts
Altus: Paul Long
Elgin: Brayden Milam
Bachelor of Business Administration
Blair: Shannon Gallagher
Duncan: Brian Bohannan
Elgin: Kyle Crouch
Lawton/Fort Sill: Dakota Phillips
Summerville, S.C.: Autumn Collins
Bachelor of Music
Lawton/Fort Sill: Braden Hatch
Bachelor of Science
Altus: Angelia Maytubbie
Cache: Brooke Grimes, Shayla Scott
Canadian, Texas: Hannah Anderson
Comanche: Heather Wylie
Cyril: Ereca Camero
Duncan: Makayla Meadows
Fletcher: Victor Jaquez
Frederick: Alexsis Vasquez
Lawton/Fort Sill: Gus Argyros, Michael Argyros, Madison Marshall, Diana Martinez Hernandez, Tucker McKee, John Peterson, James Sanders
Marlow: Amy McCarley
Ontario. Calif.: Sabrina Fisher
Pryor: Stephanie Bartee
Master of Business Administration
Jenks: Vinicius Rodrigues Dos Santos
Rochester, Minn.: James Long
Master of Education
Hobart: Dewaina Edge
Lawton/Fort Sill: Shinice Curry, Brandy Halley, Taylor Hutton, Aubrey Mithlo, Taylor Mithlo, Stacey Nobles
Sterling: Curry Coleman
Master of Science
Chickasha: Magdalene Perry
Elgin: Samantha Chapman
Fletcher: Stacie Garrett
Lawton/Fort Sill: Chad Hobbs, Margaret Ploof
Marlow: Kelsey Archer
Tipton: James Nunley