In an effort to create a skilled and trained workforce pipeline for banks, credit unions and other financial institutions in Southwest Oklahoma, Cameron University has launched the Cameron University Banking Institute (CUBI).
To that end, CUBI has established a Certificate in Banking and Finance that is available to current bank/credit union employees who are seeking additional education to advance their career. The certificate program also is available to CU students who plan to join the financial industry upon degree completion.
CUBI’s Certificate in Banking and Finance is a combination of five business courses totaling 15 credit hours that provide targeted skills and knowledge to meet a workforce need. Four of the classes — Principles of Financial Accounting, Principles of Cost/Managerial Accounting, Macroeconomics, Principles of Finance and Money and Banking — are offered online.
Microeconomics is offered as a hybrid course in Fall 2023. It will meet face-to-face each Wednesday, with the balance of coursework taken and completed online. Money and Banking is offered during the spring semester; the other four courses are offered both spring and fall.
In addition to offering the Certificate in Banking and Finance, CUBI offers financial professionals numerous opportunities to participate in the program. Additional opportunities include mentorships, job shadowing, internships, and participation in financial conferences.
Banking employees who are interested in pursuing the Certificate in Banking and Finance can still enroll for the fall semester. Enrollment is open until Aug. 21.
Banking professionals who would like more information about the benefits of the Certificate in Banking and Finance and/or who would like to offer industry expertise can contact the CU Department of Business at (580) 581-2842 or business@cameron.edu. The department can also provide additional information regarding the course requirements or enrollment to the certificate program.