In an effort to create a skilled and trained workforce pipeline for banks, credit unions and other financial institutions in Southwest Oklahoma, Cameron University has launched the Cameron University Banking Institute (CUBI).

To that end, CUBI has established a Certificate in Banking and Finance that is available to current bank/credit union employees who are seeking additional education to advance their career. The certificate program also is available to CU students who plan to join the financial industry upon degree completion.

