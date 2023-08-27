Cameron University has implemented CU Advance, a new career pathway initiative that enhances degree completion by providing students with the knowledge and skills specific to their chosen degree program to ensure they are prepared to enter the workforce.
CU Advance will guide students through specific career preparation stages by connecting them to an established network of employers, opportunities and resources prior to graduation, according to a press release.
The initiative starts with Career Awareness, which includes a career assessment tool so students can hone in on career fields that will mesh with their interests, skills and knowledge base. This is especially helpful to new students who are undecided about a major. CU students wanting to develop additional career acumen can connect with guest speakers and industry professionals who come to campus.
Career Understanding will offer industry tours and job shadowing, so students can gain insight into what a day in their chosen field encompasses. Career Knowledge focuses on internship and/or research opportunities, allowing students to develop additional skills beyond the classroom and to gain real-world experience before graduation. The final phase of CU Advance, Career Readiness, will focus on resume preparation, interview skills, navigating career fairs and more.
Professionals who would like to offer expertise by speaking to a class, offer a job-shadowing opportunity or provide an internship or research opportunity are welcome to contact Krystal Brue, Assistant Dean for Outreach, at kbrue@cameron.edu.