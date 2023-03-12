Cameron University’s George D. Keathley Department of Military Science presented awards and scholarships to members of the Comanche Battalion, Cameron’s Army ROTC Unit, during a recent ceremony.

The Comanche Battalion annually recognizes cadets for meritorious performance in the areas of military science, academics, physical fitness, personal achievement and leadership. Awards are sponsored by the Department of the Army, national and local societies, organizations, businesses and private individuals.

Recommended for you