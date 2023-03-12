Cameron University’s George D. Keathley Department of Military Science presented awards and scholarships to members of the Comanche Battalion, Cameron’s Army ROTC Unit, during a recent ceremony.
The Comanche Battalion annually recognizes cadets for meritorious performance in the areas of military science, academics, physical fitness, personal achievement and leadership. Awards are sponsored by the Department of the Army, national and local societies, organizations, businesses and private individuals.
Joseph Hilliard and John Young were honored as Distinguished Military Graduates, which recognizes cadets in the top 20 percent of national accessions.
Young also received the Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Industry Award, presented annually to an outstanding Senior Cadet who has greatly contributed to the missions of Cameron University and the George D. Keathley Department of Military Science through outstanding professionalism and dedication to duty.
Joel Vann received the Military Order of the Purple Heart Leadership Medal Award, which recognizes a third-year cadet who holds a leadership position within the Cadet Corps, attains at least a 3.0-grade point average in all subjects and is active in both university and community affairs.
The General Society of the War of 1812 Award is presented to a second-year cadet who is in good academic standing and who demonstrates high moral character. Jeran Rivera received this award.
The Daughters of the American Revolution Award was presented to Karibbein Boateng. The award recognizes a fourth-year cadet who is in the top 25 percent of cadets in ROTC and academic subjects and who demonstrates loyalty, patriotism, dependability, good character, military discipline, and leadership ability.
The Southwest Oklahoma chapter of the Military Officers’ Association of America Leadership Award, recognizing an outstanding third-year cadet who demonstrates exceptional potential for military leadership, was presented to Shinta Brown.
The Southwest Oklahoma chapter of the Military Officers’ Association of America ROTC Award was presented to Samuel Harris. The award recognizes a third-year cadet who shows exceptional potential for military leadership.
The Military Order of the World Wars Award, which recognizes first, second and third-year cadets who intend to continue with the ROTC program with the intention of becoming officers, was presented to Hank Banner, Ashton Bender and Samuel Harris.
Karibbein Boateng was honored with the National Society of the United States Daughters of 1812 Award. The award is presented to a cadet who demonstrates high moral character and shows a high degree of excellence in military history.
The Reserve Organization of America Award is presented to cadets who demonstrate outstanding competence in the Arts and Sciences of National Defense. This year’s recipients are Joshua Jenkins, Juan Reyes and Trystian Thompson.
The Sons of the American Revolution Award was presented to Jeremy Vongsana. The award recognizes a cadet who demonstrates a high degree of merit with respect to leadership qualities, military bearing and excellence in ROTC studies and activities.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Award, presented to a cadet who demonstrates achievement and concentrated effort in military science and academic subjects, was awarded to Vandell Downing.
The United States Automobile Association Spirit Award was presented to Shinta Brown. The award honors a third-year cadet who best displays the traits and characteristics that embody the spirit of service to others.
John Young received the Special Forces Association Award of Excellence, presented to a cadet who distinguishes him- or herself in scholastic excellence and military proficiency, in keeping with the traditions and ideals of the U.S. Army Special Forces.
The American Legion Scholastic Excellence Award, presented to cadets who have demonstrated outstanding qualities of academic excellence, was bestowed upon Christina Godfrey and Juan Reyes.
Nathan Weston and Joel Vann received the American Legion General Military Excellence Award, presented to cadets who have demonstrated outstanding qualities in military leadership, discipline, character and citizenship.
Recipients of the Arch Lorentzen Grant were Jeremy Vongsana and Trystian Thompson. The award is made possible by the Archie and Sue Lorentzen Educational Endowment Fund at the Air Warrior Courage Foundation and recognizes academic excellence.
The Bill and Betty Burgess Memorial Endowed Scholarship is awarded to a descendant of an NCO or currently served in the U.S. Armed Forces as an NCO or has indicated an intent to join the U.S. military by being a member of the CU ROTC program and possess a GPA of 3.0 This year’s recipient is Tyiesha Carroll.
Tyler Norris received the Fires Chapter of the Association of the United States Army Scholarship Award. The award is presented to an outstanding cadet who has a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or high in their military and academic studies.
Shinta Brown and Joel Vann received the E. Virginia Charlson Memorial Endowed Scholarship, which is presented to cadets who are pursuing a degree in business and have a GPA of 2.75 or higher.
The Colonel Jack Wolfson Memorial Scholarship is presented to a cadet who displays academic proficiency, outstanding leadership qualities and high moral character. Jeran Rivera received the award.
Freshmen cadets Ian Surrency and Hank Banner received scholarships from the George D. Keathley Department of Military Science.