The Cameron University Foundation has received $650,568 through the sale of stock that it received as a gift more than 40 years ago from community leaders Floyd Freeman and Ewell Lacy.

As partners in a group of Lawton businessmen who chartered Wichita National Life (WNL) in 1957, Freeman and Lacy played a significant role in establishing a locally owned and operated insurance company that has served the citizens of southwest Oklahoma ever since, according to a press release.

