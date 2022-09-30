Makayla Taylor Endowed Scholarship

From left, Cameron University President John McArthur was joined by donor Tracie Tuck-Davis; KaBellah Roberts, Miranda Roberts, Patricia Cantwell (sister, mother and grandmother of the late Makayla Taylor); Tiffany Smith, CU Director of Development; and Rhonda Clemmer, chair of the Cameron University Foundation, for the establishment of the Makayla Taylor Endowed Scholarship.

 Courtesy photo

Former Cameron University student Makayla Taylor wanted to have a positive impact on the lives of others by becoming a child psychologist.

At Cameron University, she earned a reputation as a hard-working student with unbridled enthusiasm for her chosen profession, according to a press release. Although she passed away unexpectedly five months before graduating from Cameron University with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, her dream of helping others lives on with the establishment of the Makayla Taylor Endowed Scholarship in Psychology.

Recommended for you