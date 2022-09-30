From left, Cameron University President John McArthur was joined by donor Tracie Tuck-Davis; KaBellah Roberts, Miranda Roberts, Patricia Cantwell (sister, mother and grandmother of the late Makayla Taylor); Tiffany Smith, CU Director of Development; and Rhonda Clemmer, chair of the Cameron University Foundation, for the establishment of the Makayla Taylor Endowed Scholarship.
Former Cameron University student Makayla Taylor wanted to have a positive impact on the lives of others by becoming a child psychologist.
At Cameron University, she earned a reputation as a hard-working student with unbridled enthusiasm for her chosen profession, according to a press release. Although she passed away unexpectedly five months before graduating from Cameron University with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, her dream of helping others lives on with the establishment of the Makayla Taylor Endowed Scholarship in Psychology.
The endowment was established by the Cameron University Foundation through a donation provided by the Stanley Bruce Davis Foundation, thanks to that entity’s president, Tracie Tuck-Davis.
The Makayla Taylor Endowed Scholarship in Psychology will benefit full-time CU students in perpetuity and, once awarded to an eligible student, can be retained for up to eight semesters, according to a press release.
“Makayla Taylor had a passion for helping others,” said Albert Johnson Jr., Vice President for University Advancement. “We are so grateful that her mother, Miranda Roberts, and her friend, Tracie Tuck-Davis, have chosen to establish this legacy in her memory.”