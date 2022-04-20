From left, Albert Johnson Jr., Dr. Jennifer Dennis, Bamah Beckman, CU President John McArthur and Rhonda Clemmer, president of the Cameron University Foundation, commemorate the late John Armstrong Beckman with the John Armstrong Beckman Endowed Scholarship in Social Sciences.
The late John Armstrong Beckman loved history and considered himself fortunate to be able to work in a field that he adored.
In addition to serving as a registrar for the Fort Sill Museum for 27 years, he utilized his knowledge of history into the classroom, teaching at Cameron University as an adjunct instructor for almost 20 years. Beckman’s love of history will continue to impact CU students in perpetuity with the John Armstrong Beckman Endowed Scholarship in Social Sciences.
The endowment was established by the Cameron University Foundation through lead donations provided by Beckman’s brother and sister-in-law retired Col. Steven and Kathleen Beckman; and his father and stepmother, retired Lt. Col. L.A. and Neva Beckman.
On April 11, President John McArthur, Vice President Ronna Vanderslice, Dean Jennifer Dennis, and Rhonda Clemmer, president of the Cameron University Foundation, welcomed Beckman’s widow, Bamah, their two daughters and other family and friends to recognize John’s contribution as a faculty member and his impact on students. Mrs. Beckman represented the family in person, while the others joined in via Zoom for a discussion of the impact this endowed scholarship will have on students at Cameron University, according to a press release.
“John Beckman was a true historian,” said Albert Johnson Jr., Vice President for University Advancement. “Not only was he passionate about it, he had a way of bringing it to life. He was revered by so many Cameron students. We are thrilled that this endowed scholarship will allow us to be able to tell the story of what John meant in the classroom. His legacy will live on through the Cameron students who benefit from this endowed scholarship.”