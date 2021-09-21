The Cameron University engineering program has received a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.
The donation has been used to provide scholarships to Cameron students who are pursuing an Associate in Applied Science degree in Engineering.
Two sophomore students, who are on track to complete the requirements for the A.A.S. degree in Engineering in May 2022, and five freshmen students were selected as scholarship recipients.
Erycka Pretorius, from Jones, has selected the Environmental Engineering concentration of CU’s A.A.S. degree. She plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering at Oklahoma State University.
Clement Carre, a cross-country athlete from Caussade, France, is pursing the Mechanical Engineering concentration.
Freshmen receiving the scholarship are Josh Farris, Walters; Jonathan Fetzer, Lawton; Quinton Mendes, Lawton; Payton Mindeman, Apache; and Leighton Roach, Cache.
