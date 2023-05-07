The Cameron University Department of Psychology honored six students with Student of the Year awards during its departmental student recognition ceremony.

Alexandra Patterson, Lawton, was named Student of the Year: MSBS General Psychology. After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts as an art major, Patterson switched gears to pursue a Master of Science degree in Behavioral Sciences. Her professors say that her performance in her coursework was outstanding. Patterson’s performance in the capstone course for the MSBS: General Psychology track is proof that undergraduate students with a variety of majors can excel in the program.

