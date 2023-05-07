The Cameron University Department of Psychology honored six students with Student of the Year awards during its departmental student recognition ceremony.
Alexandra Patterson, Lawton, was named Student of the Year: MSBS General Psychology. After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts as an art major, Patterson switched gears to pursue a Master of Science degree in Behavioral Sciences. Her professors say that her performance in her coursework was outstanding. Patterson’s performance in the capstone course for the MSBS: General Psychology track is proof that undergraduate students with a variety of majors can excel in the program.
Caley Filipek, Cache, and Jose Olivo, Lawton, were recognized as Students of the Year: MSBS Counseling. Throughout her time at CU, Filipek demonstrated excellence in her academic work in addition to her commitment to being a full-time mother and military spouse. She completed her clinical hours as one of the first two practicum students at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock in Lawton. Her excellent clinical service there led to her being offered a position as a Fellow at the clinic. These fellowships are competitive positions across all 23 Cohen Veterans Network clinics. The fellowship will allow Filipek to receive training in cutting-edge treatment modalities while completing her supervised hours as a candidate for licensure as a professional counselor.
Olivo demonstrated excellence through both his academic performance and his service to the university and Lawton community. During his time as a graduate student, he worked as the community resource coordinator at CU’s Student Enrichment Center and served on several campus committees. He also serves the Lawton/Fort Sill community as a member of numerous non-profit boards. In addition, he participated in legislative leadership and advocacy programs at the State Capitol. Olivo also contributed to active scholarship in the field of psychology by participating in the research lab of Dr. William and Stephanie Stern.
Nekelle Anderson, Lawton, was honored as Student of the Year: MSBS Marriage & Family. Anderson is a working mother of four who also serves as a youth sports coach for her children. She plans on working with individuals and families struggling with trauma.
Mackenzie Lee, Lawton, was named Student of the Year: BS Psychology. She is a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Alpha Phi Sigma and the National Society of Leadership and Success. Lee is currently collaborating on a research project involving how different classes help to resolve psychological misconceptions and is also completing a research project on how types of email addresses affect hireability and professionalism ratings for different occupations. She is committed to comprehensive health and fitness through mental, physical, and emotional activities.
Parker Stanton, Cache, was recognized as Student of the Year: BS Family and Child Studies. She has maintained the highest GPA among her classmates and is a consistent contributor to class discussions and group work. Stanton serves as a nanny for two area families and plans to continue her studies in a child-life graduate program upon degree completion next year.
The department also recognized students who presented posters at research conferences. They are Daviaann Connywerdy, Larissa Devasconcelos, Jose Olivo and Saige Schmidt, Lawton; Emilee Martin, Terral; and Dennis Stanford, Duncan.