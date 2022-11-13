The Cameron University Concert Choir and the Hodgson Studio Singers will present a holiday-themed program at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1302 SW A Avenue.
Admission is free.
The Cameron University Concert Choir, directed by Christian Morren, will perform a variety of holiday-themed music, including Dan Forrest’s “Light Beyond Shadow.”
“Composed during the events of 2020, this beautiful piece brings the message of light, joy, love, and peace throughout the holidays and our daily lives,” Morren said.
Also on the program is “Hashivenu,” a Hebrew folk song that the choir will perform in Hebrew. Lillie Hodgson is the featured soloist.
“Carol of the Bells,” also known as the “Ukrainian Bell Carol,” expresses the joy of the New Year, which was once celebrated in April by Ukrainians.
“The Secret of Christmas” will feature soloist Emmalee Hamilton. Ava Hess and Samantha Cook, will team up for a duet of “Come Unto Him” from “Messiah.”
The Hodgson Studio Singers from Duncan, an ensemble comprised of students ages 10 to 18, perform a cappella music of all styles. Under the direction of Veronica Hodgson, a CU alumna, the ensemble will perform “Wake Me Up!” and “Don’t Start Now,” both arranged by Deke Sharon; “Light in the Hallway” arranged by Roger Emerson and “Three Jazzy Bell Carols” arranged by Jay Rouse.
The concert will conclude with both choirs coming together for “Let There Be Peace on Earth” by Mark Hayes.