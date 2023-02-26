A team of Cameron University students was named the undergraduate level winner of the 2022 National Government Finance Case Challenge, sponsored by the Association of Government Accountants.

Tiffany Bass, Natalie Martin and Taylor Rowley, who were students in CU’s Government Accounting class taught by Bernadette Lonzanida, senior instructor, in Fall 2022, each received a $1,000 scholarship award. The competition was open to graduate and undergraduate students nationwide, according to a press release.

