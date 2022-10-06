Cameron University Business Research Center sets candidate forum Oct 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center will host “Meet the Candidates: Election 2022,” two public forums featuring candidates for various statewide and area offices.The forums will take place on Wednesday and Oct. 18. They are open to the public at no cost. Refreshments will be served.The event on Wednesday will take place at 4 p.m. in the Mary Lou and W. Carey Johnson Auditorium in Ross Hall. Candidates who will participate are:• Senator, State Senate District 32: Johnny Jernigan and John Michael Montgomery;• District Judge, District 5, Office 4: Brad Cox and Scott D. Meaders;• District Judge, District 5, Office 3: Jay Walker and Neil West;• Labor Commissioner: Will Daugherty; and• Attorney General: Lynda Steele.Participants in the Oct. 18 forum will be announced soon. All candidates on the ballot were invited to participate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists