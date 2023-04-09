State Rep. Daniel Pae will lead a business forum at Cameron University examining challenges faced by youth.
The session, which is open to the public at no charge, will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mary Lou and W. Carey Johnson Auditorium in Ross Hall. Refreshments will be served.
The forum will address issues faced by younger generations, particularly those challenges impacting Millennials and Generation Z.
“Our demographics are changing rapidly, and the more types of perspectives — ethnically, socioeconomically and generationally — that are represented in government, the more we can effectively govern,” Pae says. “Our country will soon be at the point where Millennials and Gen Z will be in prominent leadership positions. How can we ensure that young people are civically engaged?”
Following Pae’s remarks, he will join panelists Charles Kirchen, principal of Lawton High School; Kim Jones, teacher at MacArthur High School; Jeff Fletcher, assistant principal at Cache High School; and Sheila Maxson, teacher at Eisenhower High School; to discuss topics pertinent to the issue.
“Today’s younger generations are growing up in an age of increased stress and anxiety that is caused by fast technological developments and the lingering effects of Covid-19,” said Dr. Syed Ahmed, director, the Cameron University Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center. “External factors such as social media and easy access to drugs have contributed immensely to mental health issues. Due to the pandemic, employment and education-related stresses have never been higher for our youth.”