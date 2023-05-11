Six cadets from Cameron University’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program each received a commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during a recent ceremony.
2nd Lt. Destinie M. Belle, Lawton, has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with a minor in military science. She has received a branch assignment to the Ordnance Corps.
2nd Lt. Christina M. Godfrey, Lawton, has earned a Master of Science in Behavioral Sciences degree. She commissioned to the U.S. Army Reserves.
2nd Lt. Joseph C. Hilliard, Lawton, has earned an Associate in Science degree in Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a minor in military science. He commissioned to the Finance Corps with a branch detail assignment of Field Artillery.
2nd Lt. Sherrie D. Taylor, Lawton, has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in military science. She will serve on active duty with the Ordnance Corps.
2nd Lt. Joel G. Vann, Lawton, has earned an Associate in Science degree in Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a minor in military science. He has been assigned to the Ordnance Corps.
2LT John A. Young, Lawton, has earned an Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in military science. He will serve on active duty in the Aviation Corps.
Cadets in CU’s Comanche Battalion must meet rigorous physical fitness demands, achieve satisfactory evaluations in leadership skills, support the community through various service-related activities, and, as seniors, serve as mentors to the junior class members, all while maintaining a minimum overall GPA of 2.0, a 3.0 in military science, and a 3.2 or above for competitive active duty positions.