Cameron University’s annual Commencement will take place in two ceremonies, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Cameron Stadium.
CU alumna Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy will deliver the Commencement address at both ceremonies. Cameron officials encourage graduates, their families and friends, and all visitors to arrive at least 30 minutes early to facilitate a seamless entry into the stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. Ample parking is available on campus.
PHYSICAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL COVERINGS
Guests attending Commencement are expected to comply with university guidelines for COVID-19, including practicing physical distancing and use of facial coverings. Children under age 6 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Guests may practice social distancing by family groups if they desire. Graduates should also wear facial coverings, which may be removed during the time they cross the stage to accept their diploma covers and have photos taken.
DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION – PARKING AND SEATING
The university has provided several seating sections for guests, in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A section on the east end of the stadium floor is designated for guests unable to negotiate stairs. Guests needing access to this area should enter the stadium through the northwest gate and proceed along the stadium floor in front of the north stands to the roped off seating. Additional ADA designated seating on the upper levels of the stadium is accessible through the east gates. To ensure sufficient room for everyone, seating in these areas is limited to the guest and one escort. Commencement volunteers will direct guests to these areas.
GUESTS
Guests may enter the stadium through any gate. Guests should allow sufficient time to walk from parking areas, pass through gate security, and be seated no later than 7:15 p.m. Facial coverings and family physical distancing should be observed in the guest areas.
SECURITY
Officers will conduct safety checks of all carry-in bags including handbags, purses and camera bags. Illegal drugs, alcohol, weapons, fireworks, signs on poles, or noisemakers are not allowed. Oversized bags, backpacks and duffle bags will not be permitted, nor will coolers with drinks, cans or bottles. CU will provide complimentary water to graduates and guests.
HOODING
Because of physical distancing guidelines related to COVID 19, no separate hooding ceremony will take place in 2022. Candidates for graduate degrees will receive their diplomas alongside Cameron’s undergraduates during the ceremony on Friday.
LIVESTREAM
To enable more family and friends to enjoy their graduates’ accomplishments, Cameron University has partnered with Oklahoma Sports Network to livestream the May 6-7 ceremonies for those who cannot attend in person. The livestream of the ceremony can be accessed in four ways:
•Go to the Cameron University channel on YouTube and search for “Cameron Commencement.”
•Watch it on the Cameron University Facebook page.
•Visit the Oklahoma Sports Network’s website and click the Cameron link.
•The livestream also will be available on the Oklahoma Sports Network’s Roku, Amazon, Firestick and Apple TV platforms.
DRONES
CU’s stadium lies in restricted airspace because of its proximity to Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s helipad. The flying of drones is prohibited without Federal Aviation Administration approval.
WEATHER
In the event inclement weather postpones either ceremony, it will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Cameron Stadium.
Inclement weather announcements regarding the status of commencement will be made through the following media:
- KCCU Radio (Lawton-Fort Sill – 89.3 & 102.9, Wichita Falls – 88.7, Ardmore – 90.3, Altus – 90.1, Duncan – 89.3)
- KSWO (Channel 7, Lawton)
- KFDX (Channel 3, Wichita Falls)
- KAUZ (Channel 6, Wichita Falls)
- KFOR (Channel 4, OKC)
- KWTV (Channel 9, OKC)
- KOCO (Channel 5, OKC)
- Cameron University home page (www.cameron.edu)
- An e-mail to all faculty and staff
- Voice message, text and e-mail to all students (email will be sent to students’ Cameron University e-mail account)
- Cameron University’s official Facebook page
Detailed information is available at https://www.cameron.edu/commencement.