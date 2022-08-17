Jonna Turner, the director of alumni relations at Cameron University, stands at a table full of donated items for the University’s “Cameron Closet.” The closet consists of snacks, personal hygiene products and other items to assist students in need.
The Cameron University Alumni Association is seeking donations for the university’s Campus Closet, a repository of household goods and apparel that is available to all Cameron students.
“When thinking about what a student might need, the cost for ‘extras’ — whether it’s clothing, shoes, toiletries, bedding, laundry detergent and more — can quickly add up,” said Jonna Turner, director of the Office of Alumni Relations. “By providing necessities through the Campus Closet, we hope to ease the financial burden on our students so they can focus on the reason they are here — to earn a degree.”
Currently, the Campus Closet has an abundance of clothing, shoes and kitchen items. However, essentials such as household cleaners, shampoo/hair products, razors, deodorant, feminine products and more are needed.
“We’ve created an Amazon wishlist so community members can easily provide a variety of items,” Brown said. The wishlist can be accessed on CUAA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cameronalumni.
For those who wish to shop locally, donations can be dropped off in CETES 202. Donors can also call 580-581-2988 to arrange for pick up.