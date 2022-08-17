Cameron Closet

Jonna Turner, the director of alumni relations at Cameron University, stands at a table full of donated items for the University’s “Cameron Closet.” The closet consists of snacks, personal hygiene products and other items to assist students in need.

 Payton Williams/Staff

The Cameron University Alumni Association is seeking donations for the university’s Campus Closet, a repository of household goods and apparel that is available to all Cameron students.

“When thinking about what a student might need, the cost for ‘extras’ — whether it’s clothing, shoes, toiletries, bedding, laundry detergent and more — can quickly add up,” said Jonna Turner, director of the Office of Alumni Relations. “By providing necessities through the Campus Closet, we hope to ease the financial burden on our students so they can focus on the reason they are here — to earn a degree.”

