Cameron University alumna Jennifer Glover-Rowland, MS, LPC, has been named director of the Student Wellness Center, which provides services that enhance the physical and mental health of CU students.

In that role, Glover-Rowland is responsible for the administration and oversight of programs and personnel that ensure the efficient, equitable, and student-centered delivery of acute behavioral and medical services to students. This includes program planning and compliance, departmental budgeting, assessment, and meeting the wellness needs of student clients.