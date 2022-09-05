Cameron University alumna Jennifer Glover-Rowland, MS, LPC, has been named director of the Student Wellness Center, which provides services that enhance the physical and mental health of CU students.
In that role, Glover-Rowland is responsible for the administration and oversight of programs and personnel that ensure the efficient, equitable, and student-centered delivery of acute behavioral and medical services to students. This includes program planning and compliance, departmental budgeting, assessment, and meeting the wellness needs of student clients.
Glover-Rowland has been in private practice as a Licensed Professional Counselor since 2001. She served as the Commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health for the State of Arkansas and was the director of Substance Abuse Treatment Services for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. She also has served as a behavioral health policy clinical consultant for Oklahoma, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Florida and New York as well as the Chickasaw Nation, the Comanche Nation and numerous other entities.
She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology with a concentration in Family Science and a Master of Science degree in Psychology with a concentration in Behavioral Science from Cameron. In addition, she has completed a professional residency program at the Betty Ford Clinic as well as Harvard University’s Public Hospital Administration Training.
The Student Wellness Center provides medical care for acute conditions, mental health and addiction counseling, educational programs and interactive workshops for students ages 18+ and enrolled at the Lawton campus.