Cameron University, FISTA receive award

Oklahoma State Regents Steven Taylor, far left, and Courtney Warmington join Chancellor Allison Garrett in presenting a Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award to Tiera Cole and Clarence Fortney, representing FISTA, and John McArthur and Albert Johnson Jr., representing Cameron University.

 Courtesy photo

A unique partnership between two Lawton entities has been recognized by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education with its Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award.

The award highlights successful partnerships between higher education institutions, businesses, and the community that are intended to further cultivate the higher learning environment through economic development grants provided by State Regents.

