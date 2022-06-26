For the second consecutive year, The Cameron University Collegian (known colloquially as The Collegian) was honored with the Sequoyah Award in the College Newspapers division of the Oklahoma Press Association’s Best Newspaper Contest.
The Sequoyah Award is given to the publication that earns the most total points after being ranked in eight different categories within its division. The Collegian scored 380 points to claim the top honor, earning first place in Layout and Design, Sports Coverage and Editorial Writing as well as second place in Photography.
Collegian students also were honored in a variety of individual categories.
Cambron Alsbrook, Lawton, won first place for Front Page Design, as well as second and third place awards in the Education Story category and third place for Photo Essay/Picture Page.
Jimm Alley, Lawton, was awarded first place for Feature Photograph.
Alison Malawey, Lawton, and Makenna Hill, Frederick, won second and third place, respectively, for Column Writing.
Jashua Orndorrf, Lawton, took third place honors for News Photograph.
The Collegian is the official student newspaper of Cameron University. David Bublitz, assistant professor, serves as the faculty adviser. The Collegian is an operating free-press, printed by The Lawton Constitution and available across campus each Monday afternoon during the regular academic year.