Camelback Road closed for bridge repairs in Duncan Dec 6, 2022

DUNCAN — The City of Duncan closed E Camelback Road on Tuesday between "N" Street and 5th Street for bridge repairs.Crews will be working on repairs and it is anticipated that repairs will be completed by Monday.No through traffic is requested. Local access to properties in the area will be maintained at all times. Drivers are urged to continue to use caution in this area and to observe warning signs.

Tags Repair Road Camelback Highway Duncan The City Bridge Through Traffic